Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 160.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Genpact worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,435,000 after purchasing an additional 512,786 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genpact by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,634,000 after purchasing an additional 715,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

