Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,575 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $240.65 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

