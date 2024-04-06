Raymond James & Associates Purchases 17,895 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance
EFT stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
