Raymond James & Associates Purchases 486 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. CWM LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IHG opened at $100.60 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

