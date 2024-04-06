Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.65% of Ladder Capital worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LADR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

LADR stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 64.38, a current ratio of 64.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 113.58%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

