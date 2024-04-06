Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.70. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

