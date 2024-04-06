Raymond James & Associates Sells 27,326 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,326 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of AGNC Investment worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 966.97 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

