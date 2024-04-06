Raymond James & Associates Sells 30,455 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.99% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCG. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $28.27.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.