Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,907 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.