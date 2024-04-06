Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,452 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of AeroVironment worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,082,000 after buying an additional 209,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $15,640,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.44. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.24 and a twelve month high of $184.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment



AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

