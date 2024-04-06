Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,298 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.