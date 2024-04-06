Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 39,599 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1,168.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,575,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,300. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.19.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

