Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,145 Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.44% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,782,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,822,000 after purchasing an additional 136,851 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

