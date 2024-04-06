Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

STLD stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average is $118.70. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

