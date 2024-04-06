Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73,163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 37,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2,770.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 88,352 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

