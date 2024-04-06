Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Targa Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $116.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.