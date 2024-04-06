Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $83.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.94%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

