Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAPL opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.53. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 197.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

