Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $116.36 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

