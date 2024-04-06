Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.4 %

OHI opened at $31.96 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.