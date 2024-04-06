Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

