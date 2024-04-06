Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,735 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Global Partners worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Partners alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Global Partners stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Partners

About Global Partners

(Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.