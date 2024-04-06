Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $36.16 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

