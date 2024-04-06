Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 29,673 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,521,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 368,430 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 410,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 388,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.37 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

