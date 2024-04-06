Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,993 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,178,000 after buying an additional 136,714 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,642,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,768,000 after buying an additional 196,152 shares during the period.

BLMN stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.00.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

