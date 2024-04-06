Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,422 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth about $185,000.

VFVA opened at $116.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

