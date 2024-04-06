Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 124 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after buying an additional 104,366 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 71,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $155.74.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.