Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.39.

RF stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,379,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after buying an additional 3,651,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

