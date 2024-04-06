Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.00.

RGA stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.60. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $195.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

