Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 405 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

