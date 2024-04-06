Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12.
About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L)
Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
