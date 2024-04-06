RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of RLI worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RLI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Trading Down 0.9 %

RLI stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

