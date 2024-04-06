Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.3742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

