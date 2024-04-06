Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.67.

RY stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

