RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $122.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.60.

RPM International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 1,735.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in RPM International by 274.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

