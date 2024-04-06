RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Mizuho

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.60.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $112.96 on Friday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 1,735.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in RPM International by 274.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

