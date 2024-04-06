RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.60.

RPM opened at $112.96 on Friday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in RPM International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

