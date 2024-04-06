Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.68

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.68 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 115.40 ($1.45). Saga shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.46), with a volume of 205,220 shares.

Saga Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £164.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.68.

About Saga

(Get Free Report)

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.