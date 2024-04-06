Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.47

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $5.74. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 8,314 shares.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 3.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Salvatore Ferragamo
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.