Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.17

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.17 and traded as low as $19.77. Saputo shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 1,118 shares.
Saputo Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.