Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAR. B. Riley cut Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point cut Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

SAR stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $313.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

