SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.20

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.20 and traded as low as $13.93. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 655 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.68.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

