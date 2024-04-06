SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $310,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $92,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

SBAC stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 85.03%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

