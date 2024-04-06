Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.