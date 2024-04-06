Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $28,336,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,370,000 after buying an additional 531,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $27,699,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $29,141,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

