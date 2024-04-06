Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.