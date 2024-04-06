Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $663.49

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 663.49 ($8.33) and traded as high as GBX 678 ($8.51). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 666 ($8.36), with a volume of 11,243 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 695.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 663.49. The stock has a market cap of £126.81 million, a P/E ratio of 486.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,335.77%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

