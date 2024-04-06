Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,353,000 after purchasing an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

