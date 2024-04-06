SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $14.04 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Alphabet by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 36,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 659,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,148,000 after acquiring an additional 60,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.39.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

