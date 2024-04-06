SG Americas Securities LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) by 201.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of ALX Oncology worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 671.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.58.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

